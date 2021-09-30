Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): It was indeed a joyful moment for actor Raveena Tandon when she got to meet legends Al Pacino, Jackie Chan, Clint Eastwood, Dalai Lama and Amitabh Bachchan in person.

On Thursday, Raveena took a stroll down memory lane and dug out a few throwback pictures of her meeting with the above-mentioned celebrities.

"My #fangirlmoments the only people in the world, I've ever asked for a picture with #alpacino #clinteastwood #dalailama #jackiechan #shriamitabhbachchanji (with amit ji, every time I meet him) @amitabhbachchan," she captioned the post.

Raveena has shared screen space with Amitabh in several films such as 'Insaniyat', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Aks'.

Currently, Raveena is gearing up for the release of her digital debut 'Aranyak' and the upcoming film 'K.G.F Chapter 2'. (ANI)

