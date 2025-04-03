Entertainment News | 'Wicked: For Good' Trailer Promises Epic Conclusion to Musical Fantasy Saga

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Universal Pictures closed out its CinemaCon presentation with an exclusive first look at Jon M. Chu's highly anticipated musical fantasy film, 'Wicked: For Good.'

Agency News ANI| Apr 03, 2025 12:38 PM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | 'Wicked: For Good' Trailer Promises Epic Conclusion to Musical Fantasy Saga
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande at Cinemacon (Photo/Instagram/@cinemacon

Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Universal Pictures closed out its CinemaCon presentation with an exclusive first look at Jon M. Chu's highly anticipated musical fantasy film, 'Wicked: For Good.'

The movie, which is the second part of Chu's Oscar-winning adaptation, is set to hit theaters domestically on November 21.

Also Read | Jean-Claude Van Damme Faces Criminal Charges in Sex-Trafficking Case in Romania; Hollywood Actor Accused of Sleeping With Trafficked Women Offered As 'Gifts'.

Deadline reported that Ariana Grande, who plays Galinda, and Cynthia Erivo, who portrays the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba, joined Chu and producer Marc Platt onstage to introduce the trailer.

Although the duo did not perform musically, the epic trailer shown to theater owners in attendance was met with enthusiasm.

Also Read | 'Beta Teri Mummy Ko...': Did Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's Wife Warda Nadiadwala Abuse Trolls on Social Media?.

The trailer reveals a continuation of the story of Galinda and Elphaba, with Galinda warning Elphaba that "they're coming for you."

The footage also features Prince Fiyero and his men searching for Elphaba, as well as a shot of Elphaba's defiant sky-writing message, "OUR WIZARD LIES," as per Deadline.

The film boasts the returning cast, including Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, MReal? Here’s a Fact Check">Smooch Cab in Bengaluru? Is This Start-Up ‘Kiss in a Cab’ App Allowing Private Time to Couples for Real? Here’s a Fact Check

  • Festivals
    Ram Navami 2025 Wishes and Images For Free Download Online: Share Shri Ram Navami Greetings, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and Messages To Mark Lord Ram's Birth Anniversary Ram Navami 2025 Wishes and Images For Free Download Online: Share Shri Ram Navami Greetings, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and Messages To Mark Lord Ram's Birth Anniversary
  • Videos
    Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash in Jamnagar: Pilot Dead, Another Injured After IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Gujarat, Video Surfaces Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash in Jamnagar: Pilot Dead, Another Injured After IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Gujarat, Video Surfaces
    • Close
    Search

    Entertainment News | 'Wicked: For Good' Trailer Promises Epic Conclusion to Musical Fantasy Saga

    Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Universal Pictures closed out its CinemaCon presentation with an exclusive first look at Jon M. Chu's highly anticipated musical fantasy film, 'Wicked: For Good.'

    Agency News ANI| Apr 03, 2025 12:38 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Entertainment News | 'Wicked: For Good' Trailer Promises Epic Conclusion to Musical Fantasy Saga
    Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande at Cinemacon (Photo/Instagram/@cinemacon

    Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Universal Pictures closed out its CinemaCon presentation with an exclusive first look at Jon M. Chu's highly anticipated musical fantasy film, 'Wicked: For Good.'

    The movie, which is the second part of Chu's Oscar-winning adaptation, is set to hit theaters domestically on November 21.

    Also Read | Jean-Claude Van Damme Faces Criminal Charges in Sex-Trafficking Case in Romania; Hollywood Actor Accused of Sleeping With Trafficked Women Offered As 'Gifts'.

    Deadline reported that Ariana Grande, who plays Galinda, and Cynthia Erivo, who portrays the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba, joined Chu and producer Marc Platt onstage to introduce the trailer.

    Although the duo did not perform musically, the epic trailer shown to theater owners in attendance was met with enthusiasm.

    Also Read | 'Beta Teri Mummy Ko...': Did Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's Wife Warda Nadiadwala Abuse Trolls on Social Media?.

    The trailer reveals a continuation of the story of Galinda and Elphaba, with Galinda warning Elphaba that "they're coming for you."

    The footage also features Prince Fiyero and his men searching for Elphaba, as well as a shot of Elphaba's defiant sky-writing message, "OUR WIZARD LIES," as per Deadline.

    The film boasts the returning cast, including Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

    'Wicked: For Good' has wrapped production, with Chu having worked on both films simultaneously.

    The first installment, 'Wicked: Part One,' grossed over USD 747 million globally and received 10 Oscar nominations, winning two.

    Winnie Holzman, who adapted the stage musical from Gregory Maguire's novel, co-wrote the script with Dana Fox.

    Stephen Schwartz, the Broadway musical songwriter, serves as an executive producer alongside Jared LeBoff and David Nicksay. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    A+
    A-
    Entertainment News | 'Wicked: For Good' Trailer Promises Epic Conclusion to Musical Fantasy Saga
    Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande at Cinemacon (Photo/Instagram/@cinemacon

    Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Universal Pictures closed out its CinemaCon presentation with an exclusive first look at Jon M. Chu's highly anticipated musical fantasy film, 'Wicked: For Good.'

    The movie, which is the second part of Chu's Oscar-winning adaptation, is set to hit theaters domestically on November 21.

    Also Read | Jean-Claude Van Damme Faces Criminal Charges in Sex-Trafficking Case in Romania; Hollywood Actor Accused of Sleeping With Trafficked Women Offered As 'Gifts'.

    Deadline reported that Ariana Grande, who plays Galinda, and Cynthia Erivo, who portrays the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba, joined Chu and producer Marc Platt onstage to introduce the trailer.

    Although the duo did not perform musically, the epic trailer shown to theater owners in attendance was met with enthusiasm.

    Also Read | 'Beta Teri Mummy Ko...': Did Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's Wife Warda Nadiadwala Abuse Trolls on Social Media?.

    The trailer reveals a continuation of the story of Galinda and Elphaba, with Galinda warning Elphaba that "they're coming for you."

    The footage also features Prince Fiyero and his men searching for Elphaba, as well as a shot of Elphaba's defiant sky-writing message, "OUR WIZARD LIES," as per Deadline.

    The film boasts the returning cast, including Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

    'Wicked: For Good' has wrapped production, with Chu having worked on both films simultaneously.

    The first installment, 'Wicked: Part One,' grossed over USD 747 million globally and received 10 Oscar nominations, winning two.

    Winnie Holzman, who adapted the stage musical from Gregory Maguire's novel, co-wrote the script with Dana Fox.

    Stephen Schwartz, the Broadway musical songwriter, serves as an executive producer alongside Jared LeBoff and David Nicksay. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints

    Mumbai on High Alert: Police Warn of Terror Threats, Ban Drones, Tighten Security in Public Places

  • ICC Names 10 Umpires, Three Match Referees To Officiate Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Qualifiers in Pakistan

  • Online Fraud: Anonymous Cybercriminal Promises Free Robux Coins, Steals INR 75 Lakh From Delhi Businessman Without OTP or Alert; Here’s How

  • Noida Expressway Stunt: Shirtless Men Perform Dangerous Acts on Moving Auto-Rickshaw, Arrested After Video Went Viral

  • Smooch Cab in Bengaluru? Is This Start-Up ‘Kiss in a Cab’ App Allowing Private Time to Couples for Real? Here’s a Fact Check

  • ‘Peeche Se toh Kutte Bhaukte Hain’: ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Fame Akshara Singh Lashes Out at Men Making Obscene Gestures During Her Performance in Bihar (Watch Viral Video)

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel