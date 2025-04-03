Entertainment News | 'Wicked: For Good' Trailer Promises Epic Conclusion to Musical Fantasy Saga

Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Universal Pictures closed out its CinemaCon presentation with an exclusive first look at Jon M. Chu's highly anticipated musical fantasy film, 'Wicked: For Good.'

The movie, which is the second part of Chu's Oscar-winning adaptation, is set to hit theaters domestically on November 21.

Also Read | Jean-Claude Van Damme Faces Criminal Charges in Sex-Trafficking Case in Romania; Hollywood Actor Accused of Sleeping With Trafficked Women Offered As 'Gifts'.

Deadline reported that Ariana Grande, who plays Galinda, and Cynthia Erivo, who portrays the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba, joined Chu and producer Marc Platt onstage to introduce the trailer.

Although the duo did not perform musically, the epic trailer shown to theater owners in attendance was met with enthusiasm.

Also Read | 'Beta Teri Mummy Ko...': Did Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's Wife Warda Nadiadwala Abuse Trolls on Social Media?.

The trailer reveals a continuation of the story of Galinda and Elphaba, with Galinda warning Elphaba that "they're coming for you."

The footage also features Prince Fiyero and his men searching for Elphaba, as well as a shot of Elphaba's defiant sky-writing message, "OUR WIZARD LIES," as per Deadline.

The film boasts the returning cast, including Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, MReal? Here’s a Fact Check">Smooch Cab in Bengaluru? Is This Start-Up ‘Kiss in a Cab’ App Allowing Private Time to Couples for Real? Here’s a Fact Check