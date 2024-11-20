Wicked, an upcoming musical fantasy film starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the leading roles, is all set to release in theatres on November 22. The film is directed by John M Chu and will release in two parts. It is based on an adaptation of the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. Ahead of the film’s release, Google has released a playful feature. When you search for the film ‘Wicked Movie’ in the Google search bar, a green witch hat appears at the bottom of the screen. Once you click on the green hat, the search page spins, tumbles, and defies gravity. Wicked Trailer Starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Debuts at Super Bowl 2024 (Watch Video).

'Wicked Movie' Google Feature

Google allows users to defy gravity when you search up “Wicked Movie” and click on the green hat at the bottom of the website. pic.twitter.com/p5woeu1TLY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 19, 2024

