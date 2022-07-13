New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): In today's time, people like to stay connected via messages and emoticons have taken over the 'texting lingo'! People feel emojis are a great way to convey emotional expression better and that's precisely why there are so popularly used by one and all.

But, did you know, that there are discrepancies in how we use and interpret emojis? Today is World Emoji Day and in honour of that, we thought we'd learn what certain emojis actually mean and how differently some people perceive them!

To compile a report on how different individuals perceive various emojis, 'Slack' paired up with their customer Duolingo and surveyed a total of 9,400 hybrid workers in North America, Asia and Europe. And after sampling the audience in India, it has been revealed that A LOT of emojis are interpreted very differently!

1. Eyes Emoji

Call it the rolling eye emoji or 'I'm watching you' emoji, we're sure this one pops out in your WhatsApp conversations pretty often. You'll be surprised to know that 46% of Indians who took the survey think that it means 'I see you' while 27% use it to convey 'I'm looking at this'.

2. Bundle of Cash Emoji

This emoji doesn't look complicated at all but you'll be shocked to know that it is one of the most interpreted the most. 41% of Indians in the survey believe that it means 'influx of money' while the other 40% use it to say 'hoping for money'. Interestingly, 14% of the respondents used it to depict a 'loss of money', which is a bit unlikely but it is what it is!

3. Wink Emoji

How would you flirtatiously write 'Akhiyon se goli maare' in emojis? Simple! Use the wink emoji. But that's not what a lot of people think.

Imagine, 44% of people feel this is used to convey a joke! Surprisingly, only 28% of people use it while flirting. Rest 26% interpret it to be an emoji for their inside jokes.

4. Eggplant Emoji

Undeniably the most controversial one so far! A lot of people have associated a dirty inside joke with this emoji and well what can we say, the poor fruit has in a way been objectified by most people. But hold on, fortunately, that's not what most Indians who took the survey think. Almost 36% of Indian respondents think that the eggplant is nothing more than a literal representation of the fruit. So, if your co-worker sends you this emoji, hold off before immediately calling HR!

On the other hand, 28% of Indians surveyed did say they use the eggplant to show they're "feeling flirty," and surprisingly a small but notable 16% use the emoji to convey that they are "feeling hungry. (ANI)

