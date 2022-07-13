Recently the entertainment and the sports worlds were buzzing with the news of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tying the knot in the next three months. Apparently, the preparations are underway and the duo is excited for their happily ever after. However, Suniel Shetty's darling daughter was quick to refute these stories and even mocked them additionally. However, now that we have heard Athiya and marriage together in one sentence, we can't help but wonder just how gorgeous she'll look as a typical bride! Athiya Shetty, Father Suniel Shetty Cheer For KL Rahul During RR vs LSG Clash in IPL 2022.

Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Athiya has the potential to nail all the different designs but for us, she looks the best in her traditional attires. From ethnic lehenga cholis to indo-western drapes, Shetty has a penchant for these traditional styles and she does a fine job in acing it. And it's her same ability to nail these designs that assures us that she'll make for one gorgeous bride on her D-day. Now, we know the day is either near or still very far but we can't help and imagine Athiya as a bride already. Athiya Shetty Wishes Boyfriend KL Rahul On His Birthday By Sharing Pictures Of Their Adorable Moments Together.

And to give y'all an idea about how charming she'll look as a bride, here's presenting five of her best ethnic looks till date.

A Classic Red Lehenga Choli

A Benarasi Lehenga

A Simple White Lehenga Choli With Gold Embellishments

A Fish tail Lehenga With a Bold Blouse

A Pre-Draped Saree!

Now, are we lying when we say she'll make for one stunning bride?

