Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Actor Yami Gautam is all set to come up with action-packed political drama 'Article 370'. The actor shared the intriguing poster along with a teaser announcement.

Taking to Instagram, Jio Studios treated fans with the poster and captioned it, "Vaadi se Vaade tak! #Article370Teaser Out Tomorrow."

The poster features Yami Gautam in an electrifying avatar of an intelligence agent. Article 370 is a genre-defining film that marries action and politics in a never-before-seen manner.

The teaser will be out on January 20.

As soon as the poster was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Highly anticipated yaar."

Another user commented, "Yami hai to movie hit hai waiting for our talented power house performer."

'Article 370', a gripping action political drama. Starring Yami Gautam and directed by two-time National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

'Article 370' is a high-octane, action political drama, that revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective.

The film is helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar. The film is slated to release in cinemas on February 23.

Meanwhile, Yami was recently seen in 'OMG 2'

Helmed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

Yami has acted in a number of films including 'Vicky Donor', 'Badlapur', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Bala', 'A Thursday', 'Lost', 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga', and many more. (ANI)

