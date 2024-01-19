Actress Yami Gautam dropped the first look poster of her upcoming film Article 370 on January 19. The political drama revolves around the takedown of terrorism in the Kashmir area by rendering Article 370 ineffective. Yami Gautam shared the film's poster and revealed that the film's teaser will be released on January 20. In the poster shared, Yami Gautam looks intense as an intelligence agent in the film. Article 370 is helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar. Viewers will be witnessing the side of Yami in this film, playing an intense character. Article 370 will be released on the big screens on February 23. Yami Gautam Ditches Partying and Explores Nature on New Year With Hubby Aditya Dhar (Watch Video).

Check Out the First Look Poster of Article 370 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

