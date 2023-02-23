Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam-starrer 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' will be out on Netflix.

On Wednesday, the makers announced that the film will release on the streaming giant on March 24.

Directed by Ajay Singh, 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' is touted to be a fast-paced and unique heist-thriller. It is a story of an air hostess and her businessman beau who are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation.

Speaking about the film, Ajay Singh said, "It has been a thrilling, roller coaster ride filming this pace driven thriller with a unique storyline. Directing Yami and Sunny and watching this film unfold through their performances and the plot was exciting and I cannot wait for audiences across the globe to experience our labor of love through Netflix. Maddock has always been pushing the envelope on the stories they tell and to have Netflix give a platform to these stories makes this even more special."

"When we first heard the story, we knew this was something we wanted to bet on. We wanted a new pairing to showcase the story and how the film unravels. Yami and Sunny fit the role perfectly. This film is a heist thriller, one of the very few to come out of the Indian entertainment industry and with Netflix always supporting distinct stories, we knew we had to work together on this title. Audiences across the world are looking for interesting films to enjoy and we hope this one satiates them," producers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik of Maddock Films added.

Sharad Kelkar is also a part of the film. (ANI)

