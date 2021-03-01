Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to fulfill the dream of establishing a film institute in the state with his latest 'Film City' project for the youth aspiring to make a career in film production and acting.

This institute will be set up within 40 acres within the Chief Minister's acclaimed project 'Film City'. The project is aiming to provide training to aspirants in various genres related to film and TV production such as directing, production, choreography, editing, screenplay writing, sound recording, while one can also learn the nuances of acting arts.

Talking about making 'Film City' a new destination for the entertainment industry, the Chief Minister described the establishment of the film institute as being a dream of the youth.

On Monday, Adityanath reviewed the action plan for the development of the proposed 'Film City' in Gautam Budh Nagar. Selected world-class consultants 'CBRI' (Central Building Research Institute) for Film City Development and officials of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YIDA) submitted an in-depth study of the Infotainment City developed in different countries of the world.

The Chief Minister said that all the necessary resources are available for the development of Film City in UP. The project, which is going to be developed on 1,000 acres in Yida city of the state, would include all the dimensions related to film, TV and Over the Top (OTT) production.

Not only this, in view of the golden future of VFX, animation and gaming industry, arrangements will be made for their development here. The establishment of theme-based amusement parks is also anticipated to be built in the area to give it popularity as a tourist destination.

The Chief Minister also informed that with respect to the look of the Film City, India, as well as reputed filmmakers, directors, studios, technicians of the world would also be consulted, so that the entertainment industry of the world can be provided a new destination as the Film City of Uttar Pradesh.

He is also eyeing the first process of shooting by the year 2022 in the state.

The Chief Minister also directed to operate various projects of Film City on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. Representatives of Yida and CBRI were present during the presentation along with Additional Chief Secretary Information Navneet Sehgal and Information Director Shishir. (ANI)

