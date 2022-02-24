New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): It's been four years since the legendary actor Sridevi left for her heavenly abode.

On her fourth death anniversary, fans, family members and celebrities from the Indian film fraternity remembered her with heartfelt tributes on social media.

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who had shared a close bond with the late Padma Shri awardee, took to her Instagram handle and posted a heartwarming note in her memory.

"A heartfelt tribute to a beautiful soul... You are dearly missed Sri Ji!" Shilpa wrote alongside a throwback picture featuring herself with the late iconic actor.

Earlier in the day, Sridevi's daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also remembered their late mother with an emotional social media post.

For the unversed, Sridevi passed away in Dubai after accidentally drowning in the bathtub on February 24, 2018. She was 54. (ANI)

