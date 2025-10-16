Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): With Diwali just around the corner, the festivities have already made an entrance with Bollywood basking in some of its most happening Diwali parties.

Just like last year, film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a grand Diwali party, drawing a star-studded crowd. Among them present were Bollywood star couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

Known for their adorable camaraderie, the couple brought their playful equation to Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party, dropping an epic reaction to the ongoing pregnancy rumours surrounding Sonakshi Sinha.

While posing for the media, Zaheer was seen asking Sonakshi to take care of herself while gesturing toward her belly. Taking it a step further, he even placed his hand on Sonakshi's midriff, prompting a laughter at the moment.

Caught off-guard, while Sonakshi quickly moved his hand away, Zaheer later clarified that it was just a joke.

Notably, the move arrived shortly after pregnancy speculations started swirling around Sonakshi Sinha's latest appearance. At the grand fashion show of ace designer Vikram Phadnis, Sonakshi and Zaheer arrived in stunning ethnic ensembles. While Zaheer kept it classic in a bandhgala, Sonakshi's flowy red Anarkali had everyone's attention.

Many believed the actress tried covering her belly with the dupatta, suggesting that she might be pregnant.

Sonakshi married Zaheer on June 23 last year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in the much-awaited Telugu film, 'Jatadhara', which will hit theatres on November 7. Earlier in September, the makers announced the film's release date, revealing that it will be out in both Hindi and Telugu languages. They also unveiled a jaw-dropping motion poster of 'Jatadhara', taking the excitement to the next level.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOnOFq3AvEJ/

Sonakshi also shared the same on her Instagram handle and wrote, "From the depths of darkness the divine rises. #Jatadhara in theatres from Nov 7th 2025 in Telugu & Hindi #JatadharaOnNOV7 #Awakeningbegins." (ANI)

