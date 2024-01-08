Veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor will be seen in the famous talk show Koffee with Karan 8. On Monday, host Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared the promo of the upcoming episode. In the promo, the evergreen beauties are seen in a candid mode. When Karan Johar asked Zeenat Aman about the wildest thing she did in the 70s, the legendary actress replied, "I really did not party but when the floodgates burst, they really did." "Do you mean that by the men that entered your life?" asked Karan. "No comment", quipped Zeenat Aman. Koffee With Karan 8: Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor Spill the Beans on Parties and Secret Crushes in a Candid Chat With Karan Johar (Watch Video).

In the promo video, Neetu narrated a hilarious incident involving Zeenat. She said, "She (Zeenat) goes to the mandir and she shuts her button and says, 'Hey bhagwan mujhe maaf kardena humare yaha mandir jane ka system he nahi hai (God please forgive me, we don't have the system of going to a temple)."Neetu also revealed she had a crush on late actor Shashi Kapoor. Karan asked the actors to name a Bollywood heartthrob from their time that they had a secret crush on. Neetu named Shashi Kapoor. Karan asked, "You were crushing on your uncle?" To which Neetu replied, "Yeah." Janhvi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman Redefine Elegance and Style in an ‘Iconic’ Ad Campaign (Watch Video).

Watch Koffee With Karan Season 8 Promo:

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Zeenat Aman is all set to make her comeback with Manish Malhotra's film Bun Tikki, which also stars Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Abhay Deol. Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Productions. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in Letters to Mr Khanna. The film also features Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. Directed by Milind Dhaimade, the film is touted as a "coming-of-age story" which will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. It is being made under Lionsgate India Studios.