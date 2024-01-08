Veteran divas Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor will be seen talking about partying and their secret crush on the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan. They make surprising revelations brimming with nostalgia and discuss untold stories from Bollywood’s golden era. Koffee With Karan 8 Episode 9: 'Singham' Duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty Set to Command Karan Johar's Show in a Fun-filled Episode (Watch Promo Video)

Curious as ever, Karan asked, “What, according to you, is the wildest thing you did in the '70s?” Zeenat revealed: “I really did not party, but when the floodgates burst, they really did.” “Do you mean that by the men who entered your life?” asked Karan. “No comment,” quipped Zeenat.

Speaking about crushes, Karan asked: “Which Bollywood heartthrob from your time was your secret crush?” “Shashi Kapoor,” replied Neetu. Surprised, Karan Johar said, “You were crushing on your uncle?” Koffee with Karan Season 8 is brewing on Disney+ Hotstar."

