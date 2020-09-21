Los Angeles [USA], September 21 (ANI): American actor and singer Zendaya made history with her Emmy victory on Sunday (local time), as the 24-year-old became the youngest female actor to win the prestigious award in the leading role in drama series.

Zendaya won the accolade for her portrayal of teenage drug addict Rue Bennett in HBO's drama series 'Euphoria' in the category of 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.'

The record was earlier held by Jodie Comer who won the award at the age of 26 for her role in 'Killing Eve' at the last year's award ceremony.

Besides, being the youngest female actor, Zendaya also happens to be the second female actor of colour to win the honour.

Euphoria is an American teen drama television series created by Sam Levinson and it follows a group of high school students through their experiences of drugs, friendships, love, and trauma.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided that the ceremony will be held virtually from the actors' homes across the US.

American television host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year's Emmys. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

The nominations for this year's Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name. (ANI)

