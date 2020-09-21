Billy Porter should be credited for making fashion look so much interesting, for shattering all the stereotypes and breaking those glass ceilings. For someone who started his career wearing those typical black suits and tuxedos, slowly started taking his baby steps in the big, glamorous world of fashion. He initially added a dose of bold prints and accessories to his styling and later went all out his with his sartorial attempts. A public figure that we personally look up to, Billy Porter is a name that's now synonymous with the word 'fashion'. In fact, he doesn't do fashion, he IS fashion. Year Ender 2019: Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, Billy Porter Ditched Conventional Looks to Become Hollywood's Best Dressed Men (See Pics).

Billy Porter's outrageous and ravishing red carpet appearances have always been a hot topic of discussion. From his tuxedo gown to his spectacular hat that soon became the new fodder for meme-makers, Porter has been a pioneer of androgynous fashion. He's inclined towards designs that don't fit in the defined characteristics of a male or a female. He likes attempting bizarre trends and loves his out-of-the-box, whacky designs. His over-the-top attempts are whistle-worthy and his peculiar take on fashion in awe-inspiring. Oscars 2020 Red Carpet: Billy Porter Shines in his Golden Outfit at the Academy Awards (View Pics).

As the fashion icon of recent times gets ready to celebrate his big birthday, we take a look at some of his flamboyant fashion outings. Trust us, they're better than the best.

At Oscars 2019

Billy Porter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At Golden Globes 2019

Billy Porter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At Golden Globes 2020

Billy Porter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At Grammys 2020

Billy Porter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At Oscars 2020

Billy Porter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At American Music Awards 2019

Billy Porter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Met Gala 2019

Billy Porter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Billy Porter's attempt to break the gender stereotype is paving way for others to honour their skills and embrace their true selves. Fashion was never meant to be restricted. It was designed as a source of freedom and the idea of confining it to a particular type is nothing but ridiculous. We're glad for his audacity and hope he continues empowering everyone with his future attempts. Happy Birthday, Billy Porter! Keep slaying.

