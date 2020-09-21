The night belonged to Zendaya who managed to grab her first Emmy at the young age of 24. The actress won the award in the Outstanding Lead Actress Drama category for Euphoria. With her big achievement tonight, the actress has created history by becoming the youngest ever actor to bag an Emmy trophy. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress is already a popular name on social media and her big win has certainly added a few extra names in her long list of admirers. Emmys 2020: Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera and Others Honoured by H.E.R in the Memoriam Performance.

Twitterverse is currently celebrating Zendaya's big win by tweeting in her favour. They are happy, they are excited and even emotional for the actress who managed to beat the likes of Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve). Check out their happy tweets. Emmys 2020: Zendaya is all Things Charming in Her Christopher John Rogers Dress for the Ceremony (View Pic).

We All Are

I am so happy that zendaya won an Emmy award — Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) September 21, 2020

Let the Feeling Sink In

emmy winner zendaya LITERALLY EMMY WINNER ZENDAYA — ava (@replbbh) September 21, 2020

She Certainly Did

ZENDAYA 👑. Well deserved Emmy 🎉🎆 https://t.co/QkGFY3XNLC — 🅼🅰🅳🅴 เℕ ĹᗩᎶⓄⓢ 🦅🇳🇬 (@lennyddon) September 21, 2020

Keep Inspiring

I thought I was the only one. Lol Love you @Zendaya thank you for not only giving a raw & amazing performance but for also being an inspiration for so many out there. Continue to shine bright. ✨💙 https://t.co/oemeVNuZHX — Nathan Plummer (@NatePlumm) September 21, 2020

Real Emotions

I love Jen Aniston, Sandra oh etc but zendaya/euphoria deserves this so much. I love this show. the show made me company in the darkest time of my life. I feel contemplated by this emmy — ♡♡♡♡ 🇧🇷 (@godhelpnois) September 21, 2020

Proud and How!

IM SO PROUD OF U EMMY AWARD WINNER pic.twitter.com/sMvlJt2Qc6 — zendaya’s deserved emmy (@filmpatts) September 21, 2020

A Well Deserved Win

Zendaya that Emmy was well deserved 👏🏽✨ — 💫Kasa💫 (@ItsJustKasa) September 21, 2020

A Historic Year

Busy Making History

ZENDAYA MAKING HISTORY ONCE AGAIN.... AS SHE SHOULD — dru... CLAIMS DEDICATION PAGE #THISNIGHT (@fairycars) September 21, 2020

Check out her Speech

.@Zendaya wins lead actress in a drama series for her role in "Euphoria," becoming the youngest-ever winner of the category at age 24. https://t.co/MBKs1IK0Ff pic.twitter.com/Pk5P75HbOI — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2020

In her winning speech albeit virtually, Zendaya thanked her family and the Euphoria team for her big win. She further added, "I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you, and yeah, thank you so, so much! This is—whoa, okay, thank you!"

That was one sweet speech that came in straight from her heart.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).