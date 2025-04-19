Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): After her directorial debut on 'Blink Twice', Zoe Kravitz seemed to have found another project. She is in talks to direct 'How to Save a Marriage' for Sony Pictures.

Ross Evans penned the script, and Robert Pattinson is producing with partner Brighton McCloskey via their Icki Eneo Arlo banner along with Geoff Shaevitz and Evan Silverberg via Entertainment 360, reported Deadline.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit To Be Part of Sajid Nadiadwala's Next Project? 'Dhak Dhak' Actress Sparks Excitement Among Fans After Being Spotted at Producer's Office in Juhu.

However, the plot details are kept under wraps, as per the studio source, the project is still under development.

Evans will also exec produce. As of now, Pattinson, who starred with Kravitz in 2022's The Batman, is only producing the pic.

Also Read | Shine Tom Chacko Admits to Drug Use Following Arrest, Bail Likely To Be Granted Soon.

While plot details are unknown, sources say Marriage has edgy undertones similar to Blink Twice that made that film work, and helped inform the execs' decision to tap Kravitz as director. While still busy on the acting front, she showcased her helming talent with the thriller, released in August 2024 and starring Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum. The Amazon MGM Studios film earned strong reviews and put Kravitz on the map as a director, as per the outlet.

"'Blink Twice' follows cocktail waitress Frida (Ackie), who becomes infatuated with tech billionaire Slater King (Tatum) and joins him on a trip to his private island, where strange things begin to happen. Written by Kravitz and E.T. Feigenbaum, the movie also stars Alia Shawkat, Haley Joel Osment, Simon Rex, Geena Davis, Kyle MacLachlan, Christian Slater and Adria Arjona," as per the outlet.

On the acting front, Kravitz can be seen next opposite Austin Butler in the Darren Aronofsky thriller Caught Stealing, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)