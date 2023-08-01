Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Tuesday unveiled the official trailer of the much-awaited series Made in Heaven Season 2. Taking to Instagram, Zoya shared the trailer which she captioned, “Your favorite wedding planners are back with the grandest weddings of the season. #MadeInHeavenOnPrime S2, trailer out now.” The show stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz in the lead roles. The trailer of Made in Heaven Season 2 takes us into the lives of its lead characters, who were at the crossroads at the end of Season 1. Made in Heaven 2 Cast as Brides: From Mrunal Thakur to Radhika Apte, View Pics of Actresses Looking Gorgeous in Their Bridal Avatars.

With new brides and new challenges, our favourite wedding planners deal with their professional and personal setbacks. The second season of Made in Heaven promises to be grander, filled with romance, drama, and weddings, along with familiar and new faces and a compelling plot. With the new season, the International Emmy-nominated series will delve deeper into the lives of its characters who navigate the complexities of organizing and celebrating marriages while their own lives unfold in unexpected ways.

Made In Heaven S2 Trailer

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media and Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, the 7-episode series will exclusively stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. "It feels amazing to be back as Tara in Made in Heaven Season 2. For me Tara's journey has been both fascinating and challenging as she navigates her personal life with Adil and Faiza while planning lavish weddings,” shared actor Sobhita Dhulipala, adding, “I had such an incredible time shooting for the second season, and I think this season will resonate even more with our audience."

"There is a little pressure to match and even surpass the audience's expectations from the previous season but I’m positive about it. I’m sure Made in Heaven Season 2 will enthrall the viewers and prompt significant conversations about the complexities of human existence, making it an unforgettable and thought-provoking experience." Jim Sarbh said, "It has been a great experience essaying the character of Adil Khanna, particularly because of the opportunity to work with Alankrita, Neeraj, Nitya, Reema, Zoya along with Nikos Andritsakis, and Tanay Satam, the DoPs, and the rest of the extremely talented crew, the direction, and the production team." The Archies Teaser: Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and More Take Us Back to the Era of Rock 'n' Roll In Zoya Akhtar's Netflix Film.

"It’s incredible to see how this character, who is simultaneously layered and obtuse, has resonated so well with audiences in India and beyond. In Season 2, Adil will be navigating loss, love, and loyalty, and making some tough choices. It will be intriguing to see how Adil's decisions will catch up to him, and how he will evolve this season. It is humbling to be an integral part of a show that has received such critical acclaim, and I hope that this new season, too, will garner the same amount of love and appreciation across the globe."

The new season promises an impressive slew of guest stars such as Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari, Shibani Dandekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Samir Soni, Pulkit Samrat and Vikrant Massey, Elnaaz Norouzi, Imaad Shah, Sarah Jane Dias, Shrishti Behl, Neil Bhoopalam, Lillete Dubey, Anurag Kashyap and Sabyasachi. ‘Made in Heaven Season 2’ is all set to stream from August 10.