The cast of Made in Heaven 2 has been revealed. Prime Video IN took to their Instagram handle to share pictures of actors in their bridal avatars who will feature in the next season of the popular series. The brides include Mrunal Thakur, Sarah Jane Dias, Radhika Apte, Elnaaz Norouzi, Shibani Dandekar, and Zayn Marie, to name a few. The actors look absolutely stunning in their ethnic wedding attires. The second season of Made in Heaven is all set to release on August 10. Mrunal Thakur Serves Major Ethnic Fashion Goals in Pastel Pink Chikankari Kurta (View Pics).

Here's Prime Video IN's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)