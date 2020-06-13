Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Entertenment News | Dan Berk, Robert Olsen to Helm New Horror Film for Amblin Partners

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 10:07 AM IST
A+
A-
Entertenment News | Dan Berk, Robert Olsen to Helm New Horror Film for Amblin Partners
Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Jun 13 (PTI) Filmmakers Dan Berk and Robert Olsen are set to write and direct a horror film, set up at Amblin Partners.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo pitched the movie to the studio which later decided to pick it up.

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Gal Gadot Starrer Wonder Woman 1984 Release Dates Get Postponed (Read Details).

They are best known for directing 2019's darkly comedic thriller "Villains".

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the untitled movie is rumoured to be a "social horror".

Also Read | Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen Birthday Special: Perennially Bohemian Chic With a Dewy Glam in Tow, the Twins Stir Up a Silent Sartorial Storm!.

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell will produce the project through their banner Safehouse Pictures.

Matt Schwartz will serve as an executive producer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement