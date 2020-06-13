Entertenment News | Dan Berk, Robert Olsen to Helm New Horror Film for Amblin Partners

Los Angeles, Jun 13 (PTI) Filmmakers Dan Berk and Robert Olsen are set to write and direct a horror film, set up at Amblin Partners.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo pitched the movie to the studio which later decided to pick it up.

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Gal Gadot Starrer Wonder Woman 1984 Release Dates Get Postponed (Read Details).

They are best known for directing 2019's darkly comedic thriller "Villains".

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the untitled movie is rumoured to be a "social horror".

Also Read | Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen Birthday Special: Perennially Bohemian Chic With a Dewy Glam in Tow, the Twins Stir Up a Silent Sartorial Storm!.

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell will produce the project through their banner Safehouse Pictures.

Matt Schwartz will serve as an executive producer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)