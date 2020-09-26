Los Angeles, Sep 26 (PTI) Actor David Oyelowo has revealed that his father Stephen Oyelowo died earlier this week following a one-year-long battle with colon cancer.

The “Selma” actor shared the news on Instagram and paid tribute to his “protector, guardian and encourager”.

Also Read | Bollywood Drug Probe: Deepika Padukone Leaves NCB Office After 5 Hours (See Pics).

''It is with a heavy heart that I bring the news of the passing of my BELOVED father,” he wrote.

“You wouldn't know it, but my Dad had been in a years long battle with colon cancer. My heart is at peace because his pain is now over and the real victory has been won because I know he is now with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ,'' David added.

Also Read | Bollywood Drug Probe: Khisitij Ravi Prasad Arrested by NCB.

The 44-year-old actor said his father “fought” hard to take care of his children and grandchildren.

''He fought so hard to stick around for me, my brothers and his grandchildren. He would often say to me. 'God has so much in store for you, and I want to be here to see it'.

"My last conversation with my Dad, as he fought through the pain, went like this. ME: Daddy I love you and it's okay to let go. Are you ready to go and be with mummy now? MY DAD: Yes!” he said.

David's mother passed away in 2015. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)