Deepika Padukone's name surfaced in the drug probe into Bollywood by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The actress was summoned last week by the officials, while she was in Goa shooting for a film directed by Shakun Batra. She returned to Mumbai on Friday with her husband, Ranveer Singh. As per reports, the couple stayed at the Taj, rather than heading for their residence, which could have been a tactic to avoid the media. On Saturday, the actress reached NCB office in Mumbai and stayed there for five hours. Now, she has been clicked leaving the NCB office, by the paparazzi. Deepika Padukone Fans Trend #StandWithDeepika On Twitter As She Reaches The NCB Office.

Earlier, during the day, as the actress reached the office, her legion of fans trended #IStandWithDeepika on Twitter to show support to her. Today, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also called for questioning by the NCB. Both of the actresses are still at the NCB office, at the time of writing this article. On Friday, Rakul Preet Singh was also questioned by the officials. Deepika Padukone Fans Trend #StandWithDeepika On Twitter As She Reaches The NCB Office.

Check Out Deepika's Pic Here:

Deepika Padukone At NCB (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Video Of Leaving NCB Office Here:

#WATCH Actor Deepika Padukone leaves from Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Special Investigation Team (SIT) office after almost five hours#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/VLuTHNQv9h — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

NCB has arrested over 20 people in the drug probe so far. The case was launched on the sidelines of death probe by CBI into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, have been arrested and will remain in judicial custody until October 6. Many of Sushant's help, including Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have also been arrested. The NCB has nabbed about 16 drug peddlers.

