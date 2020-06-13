Entertenment News | Former NFL Player Doug Williams' Story to Become Subject of Biopic

Los Angeles, Jun 13 (PTI) The life story of Doug Williams, the first black quarterback to win the Super Bowl, is set to be presented on the big screen by Will Packer Productions.

The studio, known for making popular movies such as "Night School" and "Girls Trip", has secured the exclusive rights to the life story of Williams, who became the first black quarterback to win a Super Bowl back in 1988.

The movie will focus on Williams' career and his journey to the top of the National Football League (NFL). He played with Washington Redskins during his stint in NFL.

“As NFL players today raise their voices around the fight for justice and equality, none stood taller than Doug Williams, who proved once and for all that the notion of an African American being ill-equipped to play quarterback was nothing more than a fallacy," Will Packer said in a statement.

"Doug's inspirational story will positively impact fans of all ages for years to come," he added.

Packer will produce the movie in collaboration with James Lopez.

Williams said, "There are no better individuals than Will Packer and James Lopez to really tell my story."

Their unparalleled success in moviemaking ensures that my journey will be told with the upmost authenticity. I am very excited to be working with Will Packer Productions," he added.

