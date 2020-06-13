Entertenment News | Jeff Daniels to Narrate Audiobook of Jim Carrey's Novel

Los Angeles, Jun 13 (PTI) Actor-comedian Jim Carrey has reunited with his "Dumb and Dumber" co-star Jeff Daniels for a new project.

Daniels, 65, will be narrating the audiobook version of Carrey's new novel, "Memoirs and Misinformation", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carrey, 58, shared the news in a post on Twitter on Thursday.

"Couldn't be more delighted that my friend @Jeff_Daniels found the time to narrate my novel 'Memoirs and Misinformation'," he wrote.

Carrey has collaborated with Dana Vachon to pen the novel, which is being touted as a "fearless semi-autobiographical novel" and a "deconstruction of persona".

Carrey and Vachon present a "story about acting, Hollywood, agents, celebrity, privilege, friendship, romance, addiction to relevance, fear of personal erasure, our 'one big soul', Canada, and a cataclysmic ending of the world--apocalypses within and without."

"First off, I had no idea Jim knew so many big words, but he did write it with someone else so maybe that's where they came from. Whatever I was expecting, this wasn't it. What a wild ride.

"Some of it's true, some of it might have been, some of it can't possibly be and yet all of it reads like Jim had grabbed me by the hand and said, 'Let's jump.' Which is what working with him was like. Say a prayer, flap your arms, and hope we fly," Daniels said.

The actor is best known for featuring as Harry Dunne opposite Carrey's Lloyd Christmas in "Dumb and Dumber" (1994) and its 2014 sequel "Dumb and Dumber To".

Daniels hailed Carrey as a "walking, talking creative adventure".

"'Memoirs and Misinformation' is no different. In Hollywood speak, it's 'Alice in Wonderland' meets Hunter S. Thompson. Only it's not. Because it's Jim," he added.

