Entertenment News | Series on Sarah Pinsker's 'A Song For A New Day' in the Works

Los Angeles, Jun 13 (PTI) Author Sarah Pinsker's novel "A Song For A New Day" is being developed into a TV series.

According to Deadline, producer Jason T Reed will back the series through his banner Jason T Reed Productions.

The book, which was published in 2019, is about a young talent scout whose childhood was shaped by the isolation of both terror attacks and global pandemics, and her fraught relationship with an inspiring musician as they navigate a world where public gatherings are illegal and making human connections is more difficult than ever.

"Sarah has written an incredibly prescient and captivating novel. Her characters are really complex; they capture both the anxiety and resilience of living in trying times. We are excited to dig deeper into the world Sarah has created and to bring this emotional and relevant story to life," Reed said in a statement.

Jessica Matthews will be developing the project on behalf of Jason T. Reed Productions.

The banner currently awaits the release of its production, Disney's "Mulan" which is scheduled to hit the theatres in the US on July 24.

