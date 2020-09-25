New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the demise of S P Balasubrahmanyam and said his voice will live on as his songs touched millions of lives.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Mr S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. His songs touched millions of hearts in many languages. His voice will live on. #RIPSPB," he said on Twitter.

The 74-year old singer, popularly known as SPB, died on Friday at a hospital in Chennai, where he was admitted on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19.

