Babil Khan, the elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has shared a throwback picture of his father on social media and said that he hates realising every day that he is gone. Babil posted a picture from his childhood days on Instagram, where Irrfan is seen holding something in his hand and the father-duo son seemed intrigued looking at it. "I slept for 14 hours and I didn't want to wake up cause I was dreaming about you. Waking up is the worst, I hate realising every day that you're gone. You didn't say anything, we just laughed. (He's playing the OG ‘bounce')," Babil wrote as the caption. Irrfan Khan Receives Ovation From Audience as The Lunchbox Screens at a Drive-In Theatre in New York, Reveals Ritesh Batra

Irrfan passed away in Mumbai on April 29 this year. The actor was still under treatment when he returned to acting with "Angrezi Medium", a follow-up to his 2017 hit, "Hindi Medium". Irrfan's final film, incidentally, has also been Bollywood's last release in the theatres for now, before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a total lockdown of the nation. Late Actor Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Requests Everyone to Avoid Unnecessary Speculation about Sanjay Dutt’s Health (View Post)

Check Out Babil Khan's Instagram Post Below:

In "Angrezi Medium", Irrfan played a smalltown father willing to go to any extent to fulfil his daughter's dream of foreign education, so much so that he lands in a hilarious mess.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).