New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that rainfall and thundershower activity is expected over east and adjoining parts of central India during the next 4-5 days.

"It is most likely to cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thundershower activity along with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over east and adjoining parts of central India during the next 4-5 days," said IMD.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Westcentral and adjoining the northwest Bay of Bengal off north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast and extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level," the weather agency added.

Meanwhile, severe waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Maharashtra's Mumbai, following heavy rainfall in the city. Sion Flyover witnessed traffic jam followed by heavy rainfall in the city.

Moreover, a red alert was again issued for heavy rains in Mumbai in the next 24 hours. Also, high tide is expected at 12.23 pm of 4.63 meters, it said.

The IMD has also issued a warning of isolated extremely heavy falls over Konkan during the next 24 hours. (ANI)

