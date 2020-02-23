Erdogan to Meet Putin, Merkel, Macron on March 5 to Discuss Syria Crisis

World. (File Image)

Ankara [Turkey], Feb 23 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday announced that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron next month to discuss the situation in northwest Syria."I held telephone conversations with Putin, Macron and Merkel on Idlib. We will meet together on March 5 and discuss this topic again," Erdogan said, speaking in Izmir province. Erdogan announcement comes after a Turkish soldier was killed in Syria's Idlib province in a bomb attack by the government, Sputnik reported. The situation in Syria has deteriorated and nearly a million people have been displaced amid aggression from Russian-backed Syrian forces. (ANI)

