Ervine's Century Enables Zimbabwe to Post 228/6 Against Bangladesh on Day One

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Feb 22 (ANI): Skipper Craig Ervine's century guided Zimbabwe to post a total of 228/6 after the end of the first day's play in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium here on Saturday.Ervine played a knock of 107 runs and helped the side to reach the 200-run mark.The visiting side won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Prince Masvaure and Kevin Kasuza had the poor start as the latter was scalped by spinner Nayeem Hasan after scoring just two runs.Ervine joined Masvaure in the middle and built a 111-run stand for the second wicket. Hasan struck again and got the better of Masvaure in the 49th over. He scored 64 runs off 152 balls including nine fours.Brendan Taylor failed to leave a mark on the scoreboard and played a brief knock of 10 runs.Sikandar Raza and Ervine had a stand of 40-run for the fourth wicket. The former became the victim of Hasan in the 71st over after scoring 18 runs. Timycen Maruma (7) was caught in front of the wickets by pacer Abu Jayed.Ervine became the last scalp of the day as he was picked by Hasan.For Bangladesh, off-spinner Nayeem Hasan bagged four wickets while Abu Jayed clinched two wickets. (ANI)

