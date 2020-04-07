Facebook Rolls out New Data Tools to Measure COVID-19 Spread

California [USA], April 7 (ANI): After Google, Facebook is also rolling out new data-focused tools to help health workers track and combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. As the official blog notes, the new tools include three new types of Disease Prevention Maps for forecasting and protective measures, and a prompt for people in the US to participate in a voluntary survey which is designed to identify COVID-19 hotspots earlier. The new types of maps include co-location maps to understand where COVID-19 cases may appear next, movement range trends show whether people are staying near home or visiting many parts of town, and social connectedness index shows friendships across states and countries to help epidemiologists forecast the likelihood of disease spread, as well as areas hardest hit by COVID-19 might seek support.(ANI)

