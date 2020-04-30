Faridabad Man Dies of COVID-19, Total Cases in Haryana Rise to 339

Chandigarh, Apr 30 (PTI) A 68-year-old coronavirus patient from Haryana's Faridabad district died on Thursday, as the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 339 in the state with 28 fresh cases reported in a day.

The state has recorded four COVID-19-related deaths so far.

"The aged man having underlying health conditions had tested positive for COVID-19. He passed away on Thursday," an official said, adding that seven fresh cases were reported from Faridabad.

Gurgaon also reported three fresh cases.

Jhajjar reported 18 fresh cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 24, according to State Health Department's daily bulletin.

Jhajjar has seen these cases within a span of three days, which is a cause of concern, officials said.

Jhajjar reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday, after remaining coronavirus-free for long despite falling in the National Capital Region, which has a large number of hostpots or 'red zones'.

Haryana government has maintained that many of the coronavirus cases in its NCR districts have their origins in infections emanating from the national capital and the authorities had ordered sealing the districts with Delhi to check spread of the infection.

The worst-affected districts of the state with maximum number of positive cases are Nuh (58), Gurgaon (54), Faridabad (53), Palwal (34), Sonipat (25), Jhajjar (24) and Panchkula (18).

According to the bulletin, the total active COVID-19 patients in the state are 100 while positive cases discharged so far are 235, the bulletin said.

Among the 24 foreign nationals who tested positive, 14 were the Italian tourists and later 13 of them were discharged while one elderly woman in the group had died even though she had recovered from the infection.

The other ten foreign nationals found positive are from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, as per the bulletin. PTI SUN VSD

