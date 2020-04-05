Final COVID-19 Samples of 263 Evacuees from Rome Taken, Results Awaited: ITBP

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], Apr 5 (ANI): The final samples of 263 evacuees from Rome that were placed in quarantine at Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility at Chhawla were done after 14 days of quarantine on Friday, reports are still awaited. On Thursday, the first batch of 217 evacuees who had arrived from Milan tested negative for the coronavirus. ITBP released a statement saying, "Final sampling of 263 evacuees from Rome, Italy housed at Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Facility, Chhawla was done after 14 days of quarantine. Reports awaited. Earlier yesterday, the first batch of 217 people that arrived from Milan were tested negative for #CoronaVirus,"The batches have been quarantined at the ITBP facility since their arrival on March 15 and March 22 respectively. At least of 480 evacuees are being looked after at the ITBP Chhawla quarantine facility. The statement from ITBP further said, "The batches have been quarantined at the ITBP facility since their arrival on 15 March and 22 March. At present, a total of 480 evacuees from Italy are being looked after at the ITBP Chhawla quarantine facility." (ANI)

