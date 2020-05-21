Five Deaths, 38 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 21 (PTI) Five COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Telangana on Thursday, while 38 more tested positive for the virus, pushing the tally in the state to 1,699, a government bulletin said.

With these deaths, the toll tilldate rose to 45.

It said 23 people were discharged on Thursday.

The number of people cured and discharged from hospitals after recovery till date was 1,036.

Out of the 38 fresh cases, 26 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, while two are from the neighbouring Ranga Reddy district.

The remaining 10 were "migrants," who arrived in the state in recent days.

