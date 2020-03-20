Floor Test Mentioned in MP Assembly's List of Business for Friday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The floor test where Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will have to prove his majority in the 230-member state legislative Assembly, has been mentioned in Madhya Pradesh Assembly's list of business for Friday.The floor test has been mentioned at 2 pm.This comes after the Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered a floor test in the state Assembly to be held on Friday. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said the floor test would be held by show of hands in accordance with the law and it should be completed by 5 pm on Friday.The top court was hearing the petition filed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP leaders seeking floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly claiming that the Congress government in the state has lost the majority.The development came after 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned and joined the BJP.The Congress party had formed the government in the state after it emerged as the largest party in 2018 Assembly polls with 114 seats. Kamal Nath formed the government with the help of BSP, SP and Independent MLAs.The BJP has 109 MLAs and after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs, it becomes the largest party in the Assembly. (ANI)

