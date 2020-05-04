Following Are the Top Foreign Stories at 2010 Hours

World. (File Image)

Lahore, May 4 (PTI) Over 500 medical staff and 40 journalists in Pakistan have been infected by the novel coronavirus so far, according to a government report on Monday.

FGN32: VIRUS-LANKA-WORLDBANK

Colombo: Sri Lanka is yet to receive any monetary foreign assistance in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic despite signing an agreement with the World Bank, a statement from the finance ministry said on Monday.

FGN24: US-WELLS-LD RETIREMENT

Washington, May 4 (PTI) Alice G Wells, the Trump administration's point person for South and Central Asia and a votary for strong US-India strategic ties, will retire this month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced, as he thanked the senior diplomat for her "wise counsel and dedicated efforts" to bolster America's bilateral relations with the countries in the region.

FGN16: VIRUS-UK-SIKH-DOCTORS

London: British Sikh doctors are campaigning for a better procurement strategy by the National Health Service for personal protective equipment required on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic in hospitals after a number of them were forced away from key roles due to their beards.

FGN19: VIRUS-NEPAL

Kathmandu: Sixteen people, including 15 who were already on quarantine after they came in contact with a religious leader who returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi in March, have been tested positive, the health ministry has said.

FGN25: AUS-DOG-KOALAS

Melbourne, May 4 (PTI) Bear, a five-year-old high-energy dog tasked with finding Koalas injured in Australia's devastating bushfires, has rescued 100 such marsupials in the affected areas of New South Wales and Queensland.

FGN26: VIRUS-BANGLA-LOCKDOWN

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Monday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 16 to contain the deadly coronavirus as the number of cases crossed the 10,000-mark in the country.

FGN35: VIRUS-LD PAK

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the nationwide lockdown will be lifted gradually, asserting that Pakistan cannot afford an indefinite closure, hours after 1,083 new infections were diagnosed, taking the country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases past 20,000.

FGN11: US-PAK-PEARL

Washington/Islamabad: The US has again prodded Pakistan by seeking justice for murdered American journalist Daniel Pearl, days after his family filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against a verdict by a court in Sindh province which acquitted the prime accused and British-born top al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three others in the case.

FGN21: VIRUS-UK-BORIS-LD SUMMIT

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a COVID-19 survivor, opened a virtual global conference on coronavirus on Monday by calling on all countries to step up their efforts and work together on fighting the virus pandemic, the "most urgent shared endeavour of our lifetimes”.

FGN8: VIRUS-UN-CHALLENGES-AKBARUDDIN

United Nations: The challenges confronting the world due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic have brought to the fore the inadequacies of the global governance structures, India's former UN envoy Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin has said.

FGN9: VIRUS-SINGAPORE-INDIANS-ENVOY

Singapore: Nearly 4,800 Indian nationals, most of whom are living in dormitories for foreign workers, have been tested positive with the novel coronavirus in Singapore till the end of April, the Indian High Commissioner here said on Monday.

FGN5: VIRUS-CHINA-CASES

Beijing: China still faced the risk of a rebound in COVID-19 cases as 10 provincial-level regions have reported new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases over the last two weeks, a top health official warned on Monday.

