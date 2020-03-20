Four Test Positive for Coronavirus in MP's Jabalpur City Four Test Positive for Coronavirus in MP's Jabalpur City

Jabalpur (MP), Mar 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded its first cases of coronavirus with four persons testing positive in the state's Jabalpur city.

Three members of a family who had returned from Dubai and another person who returned from Germany were found to have contracted the infection, Jabalpur District Collector Bharat Yadav told PTI.

All four had returned to India two days ago, and after the state administration learnt about their overseas travel, officials contacted them and collected their samples, Yadav said.

The samples were tested at Jabalpur's National Institute of Research In Tribal Health, which is a second centre besides Bhopal's AIIMS which is authorised to conduct coronavirus tests in Madhya Pradesh.

All four were admitted to isolation ward of the government-run Victoria Hospital but now they have been shifted to isolation ward of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital here, the collector said.

The administration is now gathering information about all those with whom they came in contact after arriving in Jabalpur, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)