France Says 20 Evacuees from China Showing Signs of Coronavirus Infection

World. (File Image)

Paris [France], Feb 03 (Sputnik/ANI): About 20 passengers of France's evacuation flight from virus-stricken Wuhan in China have displayed symptoms of infection with coronavirus and are currently under medical supervision in the very plane they arrived, Minister of Health Agnes Buzyn said.The plane carrying around 250 passengers from the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak was the second such flight organised by France. It landed in southern France's Istres-Le Tube Air Base, where they are currently undergoing a medical examination."About 20 people who showed symptoms have stayed on the tarmac," Buzyn told reporters at a briefing on the matter on Sunday.All the evacuees will be quarantined in nearby locations for the coming 14 days, the minister added.The novel coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday announced a public health emergency of international concern to prompt all nations to take precautionary measures. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)