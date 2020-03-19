Gauhati HC Rejects Petitions of 49 Appellants in APSC's Cash-for-job Scam

Dispur (Assam) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday quashed the appeal of 49 appellants, who were accused in the Assam Public Service Commission's (APSC) cash for job scam.The appellants after being dismissed from their jobs by the government had demanded their reinstatement. Challenging the government's decision, they had filed an appeal to the Gauhati High Court. After two months of hearing, the bench of Justice Manjit Bhuyan today quashed their appeal. The APSC's cash-for-job scam was blown when on October 2016 Dr Angshumita Gogoi of Namrup in Upper Assam had lodged an FIR at Dibrugarh police station stating that one accused Naba Kanta Patir had contacted her and sought Rs 10 lakh for recruiting her to the post of Dental Surgeon conducted by the APSC. (ANI)

