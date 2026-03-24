Actor Fardeen Khan recently made headlines after a video of him correcting members of the paparazzi went viral. The incident occurred in Mumbai when photographers mistakenly identified Khan’s sister as his wife, prompting the actor to clarify the relationship with a brief, lighthearted comment. The interaction has since sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms regarding the boundaries and accuracy of celebrity reporting. Fardeen Khan Recreates Classic ‘Kahan Ho Tum’ Hook Step with Children, Netizens Call It Heartwarming (Watch Video).

Fardeen Khan Corrects Paps for Mistaking His Sister Laila Khan for His Wife Natasha Madhvani

The viral moment took place as Fardeen Khan was spotted exiting a public venue accompanied by his sister. As the paparazzi gathered to capture photos and videos, several photographers could be heard addressing the woman as his wife.

Khan immediately stepped in to rectify the error. With a calm demeanour, he looked toward the cameras and remarked, "Aur batana ki yeh merei behen hai, biwi nahi. Bohot saare handles mein aaplog yahi likhte hai ki yeh meri biwi hai." (She is my sister, not my wife). The clarification was met with quick apologies from the photographers on site, and the actor continued to pose for a few more frames before departing.

Fardeen Khan Shuts Paps After They Mistake His Sister Laila Khan for Wife Natasha

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The incident highlights a recurring challenge for public figures in India, where the rapid pace of digital "paparazzi culture" sometimes leads to identification errors. In this instance, the mistake was corrected before it could gain traction as a false rumour in the tabloid press.

Fardeen Khan’s Public Profile

Fardeen Khan, who recently made a high-profile return to the industry with the series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has been increasingly visible in the public eye after a long hiatus. While he has historically been private about his personal life, his recent professional comeback has led to a surge in media interest. ‘Raja Shivaji’: Gripping FIRST Look of Riteish Deshmukh As Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Unveiled; Historical Drama Featuring Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan To Release on THIS Date (View Post).

Khan is married to Natasha Madhvani, the daughter of veteran actress Mumtaz. However, the couple has been the subject of various speculative reports regarding their relationship status over the past year. On the work front, Fardeen Khan will be next seen alongside Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan in Ritesh Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji. The movie is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on May 1, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of Instant Bollywood ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).