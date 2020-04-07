Goa Cabinet to Meet on Wednesday to Decide over Fate of Lockdown

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 7 (ANI): Goa Cabinet will meet on Wednesday to decide the fate of lockdown that will end on April 14. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told ANI that the meeting would be held to deliberate on the lockdown.He said that the national lockdown winds up on April 14, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked for suggestions from the states on the future course of lockdown."Tomorrow, during the meeting, I will seek suggestions from the ministers on the lockdown. Also, we will have to decide about our action, if lockdown is to be withdrawn on April 14," Sawant said."If national level relaxation is given in the lockdown, we will have to decide what would be our course of action," he said.The Prime Minister announced a 21-day lockdown in the country from March 25 in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

