Gorakhpur, July 16: A school teacher was brutally murdered by her husband using a stone grinder in Gorakhpur's Urwa area following a dispute over money, police said on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Asha. She was approximately 29 years old and a teacher at Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya in Gola. Asha was allegedly killed by her husband, Ravi Pratap, on Monday, in front of her 7-year-old son, Urwa police station SHO Shyamdev Chaudhary said and added that the accused was arrested the following day. Jharkhand Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Slits Throat of Teenage Wife for Chatting With Youths in Jamshedpur; Stuffs Her Body in Sack, Dumps in Drain.

According to police, Pratap, who runs a small medical store in their native village, had been demanding a larger portion of Asha's monthly salary, claiming his business was not doing well. Their son, Ujjwal, told police that his father frequently asked for money and had recently increased his demand from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000. Asha, who lived with her husband and son in a rented house under Urwa police station limits, would commute daily to her school accompanied by her son. Guwahati Shocker: Woman Kills Drunk Husband, Digs Pit, Buries Body Following a Fight.

Her brother, Santosh Kumar, told police that the couple married in 2012 and that Asha had financially supported Ravi in establishing the medical store. On Monday afternoon, an argument broke out between the couple after Asha returned from work. Later, Ravi returned with a stone grinder and attacked her fatally, police said. Neighbours intervened and managed to rescue the child.

