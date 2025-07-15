Guwahati, July 15: A woman allegedly killed her drunk husband, dug a pit in their house in Guwahati and buried the body following a fight, police said on Tuesday. The woman surrendered at the Jalukbari police station on Sunday and confessed to killing her husband, who was a scrap dealer, they said. "The woman said that she had killed her husband on the night of June 26 during a fight. She claimed that he was highly intoxicated and she killed him in a fit of rage," a police officer said. Assam Shocker: Man Posts Morphed, Pornographic Pictures, Videos of Woman Online; Arrested.

"She herself dug a four-five feet pit on the premises of their house, and buried the body," he said. The body was exhumed from their house in the Pandu area of the city. "We suspect that other persons were also involved in the murder, as the woman could not have dug that pit herself and buried the body. We have some clues and are working on it," the officer said.

He said the woman came forward after her brother-in-law registered a missing person's report with the police. The woman had initially told family and neighbours that her husband had gone to Kerala for work, and then she herself went into hiding.