Mumbai, March 11: Police in Maharashtra have arrested a man for allegedly orchestrating the murder of his wife by staging a fatal road accident. The incident, which occurred in the Buldhana, was initially reported as a hit-and-run involving a speeding vehicle. However, a detailed forensic investigation and a review of local surveillance footage revealed that the victim’s husband had hired contract killers to execute the plan after multiple failed attempts to take her life through other means.

According to investigators, the suspect had grown increasingly desperate to end the marriage due to a long-standing domestic dispute. Before the fatal collision, the husband reportedly attempted to poison his wife on at least three separate occasions. When these attempts failed to produce the intended result, he allegedly contacted local criminals and offered a significant sum of money to ensure her death was made to look like an unfortunate traffic mishap. Mumbai Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death in Front of Kids After Being Refused Money for Alcohol in Goregaon, Arrested Within 2 Hours.

Staged Accident Investigation

The victim was walking along a road near her residence when she was struck from behind by a vehicle. While the driver fled the scene, local witnesses and family members initially believed it was a case of reckless driving. However, the police became suspicious when they noticed inconsistencies in the husband's statements and his lack of emotional response following the incident.

Technical surveillance played a crucial role in cracking the case. By tracking mobile phone records and tower locations, the police were able to establish a link between the husband and the individuals who were driving the vehicle involved in the crash. The vehicle was later recovered from a hidden location, showing signs of intentional impact. Maharashtra Shocker: Doctor Attempts Suicide in Dombivili, Consumes 10 Beers and 45 Sleeping Pills After Domestic Dispute With Wife; Survives.

Previous Attempts and Motive

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to his previous attempts to kill his wife. He admitted to mixing toxic substances into her food and drink three times over the last few months. In each instance, the wife either noticed a strange taste or sought medical help in time to survive the poisoning.

The motive behind the crime is believed to be a combination of a fractured relationship and the husband’s desire to marry another woman. Police officials stated that the suspect believed a staged accident would allow him to escape legal scrutiny and potentially claim insurance benefits, while also removing his wife from his life.

Legal Proceedings and Arrests

The Maharashtra police have booked the husband and two other accomplices under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges for murder and criminal conspiracy. The individuals hired to drive the vehicle have also been taken into custody.

Authorities are currently conducting a forensic audit of the suspect’s digital devices to gather further evidence of the planning phase of the crime. The accused have been remanded to police custody, and a formal chargesheet is expected to be filed in the coming weeks as the investigation concludes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).