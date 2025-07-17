New Delhi, July 17: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 43 immovable properties worth Rs 37.64 crore linked to Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his entities, as well as filed a prosecution complaint or chargesheet against him and 10 others. The properties belong to Vadra and his entities, including Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd, officials privy to the development, told ANI. Robert Vadra Appears Before ED in Sanjay Bhandari Case.

The provisional attachment order was issued on July 16, 2025, as part of an ongoing probe based on an FIR registered by Gurugram Police on September 1, 2018. The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent purchase of 3.53 acres of land in Shikohpur village, Sector 83, Gurugram, by Vadra's firm from Onkareshwar Properties Pvt Ltd on February 12, 2008. Authorities allege the land was acquired through false declarations and that a commercial license was subsequently obtained using Vadra's personal influence. Robert Vadra Reaches ED Office for 2nd Round of Questioning in Gurugram Land Deal Case, Priyanka Gandhi Accompanies Him (Watch Videos).

In a related development, the ED on Thursday also filed a Prosecution Complaint before the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi against 11 individuals and entities, including Robert Vadra, Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd, Satyanand Yajee, Kewal Singh Virk, and their firm Onkareshwar Properties Pvt Ltd. Officials said that the court is yet to take cognisance of the prosecution complaint.

