Haryana Reports One More Coronavirus Death as Infection Count Rises to 703

Chandigarh, May 10 (PTI) Haryana reported one more coronavirus death on Sunday as the number of people testing positive for the infection rose to 703 with 28 fresh cases.

So far, 10 deaths have been reported in the state.

The latest victim of the virus is a 72-year-old woman who died in Faridabad district bordering Delhi.

The woman had tested positive for the infection on May 6, officials said, adding that she had underlying health conditions.

This is the third coronavirus death in the district.

Of the fresh 28 coronavirus cases, the maximum 11 were reported from Sonipat, which hit the 100-mark on Sunday.

Faridabad reported seven cases, followed by three in Bhiwani, two in Panchkula and one each in Nuh, Palwal, Rohtak, Kaithal and Charkhi Dadri.

The Panchkula patients are truck drivers.

Now, the number of active cases in the district is 393.

The state's coronavirus tally includes 24 foreigners, 14 of which were Italian tourists.

While 13 of them were discharged after treatment, an elderly woman in the group passed away recently even after recovering from in the infection.

The other 10 foreigners are from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, the bulletin said.

