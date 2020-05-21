HC Extends 1984 Anti Sikh Riots Convict's Parole by Another 3 Months

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday extended by three months the parole granted to Captain Bhagmal, convicted and sentenced to life term in a 1984 anti Sikh riots case, saying he was over 90 years of age.

Bhagmal's parole, last extended on March 20, was expiring on Thursday.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said,"keeping in view the fact that age of petitioner (Bhagmal) is more than 90 years, I hereby extend the parole of the petitioner for a further period of three months on the same terms and conditions as imposed vide order dated March 20, 2020."

The high court said that Bhagmal shall surrender after expiry of the three month parole.

He was convicted and awarded life term for the murder of five members of a family in Raj Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment on November 1, 1984, after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra opposed the plea for extension saying that the convict was on parole since September 19 last year and it was already extended once on March 20, 2020 for two months.

Bhagmal had sought extension of parole on the ground that he was over 90 years of age, his medical condition is very poor and therefore, he was vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.

