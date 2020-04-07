Himachal Pradesh to Cut Salaries of Ministers, MLAs by 30 Pc for One Year

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh state cabinet on Tuesday decided to cut the salaries of Ministers, MLAs, Chairman and Vice chairmen in different boards and corporations by 30 per cent for a period of one year.The MLAs' local area development fund will not be released for two years and will be deposited in COVID-19 fund of state government.This comes a day after the Union Cabinet approved the ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, reducing their salary, allowances and pension by 30 per cent.This will be effective from April 1 for a year."The President, the Vice President, the Governors of the States have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said."As part of our social responsibilities towards our citizens, Prime Minister, Union Cabinet Ministers and every MP agreed to cut their salary by 30 per cent for a year," he said.He also said the Union Cabinet has approved the temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India."The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years -- Rs 7,900 crore -- will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," he added. (ANI)

