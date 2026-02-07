Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): The lead cast of the 'Rang De Basanti' reunited at the 20th anniversary of the film for the special screening at Mumbai on Friday. The star-studded evening was attended by Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan and others.

'Rang De Basanti', the film that raised the standards of patriotic cinema, has completed 20 years in the industry.

Also Read | Kristen Stewart Buys Broken Down Movie Theater in Los Angeles, Says Want To See What 'Mysteries' It Holds.

Aamir Khan arrived at the event in a custom hoodie bearing the name "Rang De Basanti," paired with black pants and brown shoes.

The lead cast followed the same dress code for the reunion. It included actors Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and others

Also Read | Mimi Chakraborty Harassment Case: Actress and Former TMC MP Records Statement Before Magistrate in Court (Watch Video).

Rang De Basanti, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, is a modern classic that connects the past with the present. The film follows a group of young Indians who are inspired by freedom fighters to take a stand against corruption in contemporary India.

Featuring a stellar cast including Aamir Khan, Siddharth, and Soha Ali Khan, the film resonated deeply with the youth and sparked conversations about patriotism, activism, and responsibility. It's a film that continues to inspire new generations to contribute to the nation's progress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)