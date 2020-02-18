Hockey India Names 24-member Men's Squad for Matches Against Australia

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Hockey India on Tuesday announced a 24-member men's team for the upcoming matches against Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2020.India will take on world number two Australia on February 21 and 22 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.The side would be led by Manpreet Singh while Harmanpreet Singh will be the vice-captain.Earlier, India faced world champions Belgium and produced a 2-1 win in the first match, but had to settle with a 2-3 loss in the second match.Speaking about the team selected to take on Australia, chief coach Graham Reid said, "After having two high-intensity matches against the World Champions, we will be facing another strong team in Australia. We have again gone with a strong group of players who can provide us with a good balance throughout the field, and help us in competing against one of the best teams in the world."India squad: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh (Vice Captain), Varun Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Sumit, Lalit Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Dilpreet Singh, SV Sunil, Jarmanpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Ramandeep Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)